FC Lorient squeeze past Angers SCO in 2-0 victory at the Stade Yves Allainmat

FC Lorient eased past Angers SCO in a 2-0 victory on Sunday at the Stade Yves Allainmat. Lorient were looking to pick up points, following a 4-1 victory against Bordeaux. Angers lost 1-0 in the last match they played against AS Mónaco. After today's result, Lorient and Angers currently occupy 17th and 12th spots in the table, with 38 points and 41 points respectively after 35 matches.

The Merlucciidaes started the first half well, thanks to Yoane Wissa finding the net just before half-time

Lorient started the second half with an intensified spirit, with an early goal from Fabien Lemoine in the 48th minute, leaving the final score at 2-0.

For Lorient, Armand Lauriente, Thomas Monconduit, Adrian Grbic and Stephane Diarra, came on for Yoane Wissa, Enzo Le Fee, Terem Moffi and Fabien Lemoine. Angers brought on Jimmy Cabot, Farid El Melali, Waniss Taibi, Mohamed Ali Cho and Antonin Bobichon, to replace Ismael Traore, Lois Diony, Mathias Pereira Lage, Stephane Bahoken and Thomas Mangani.

The referee booked from Lorient Julien Laporte and Enzo Le Fee and from Angers Vincent Manceau, Mathias Pereira Lage and Mateo Pavlovic. Both teams also had a sending off, with Julien Laporte (2 yellow cards) for Lorient and Lassana Coulibaly for Angers.

Lorient will next travel to Lyon, while Angers will face Dijon FCO at home.