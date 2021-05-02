Depleted Brest stunned by Nantes, in a 4-1 defeat at the Stade Francis-Le Blé

Brest on Sunday lost to Nantes on a home defeat at the Stade Francis-Le Blé. Both teams arrived on the back of wins. Brest were keen to hang onto their position at the top of league and extend their winning run after winning last match. Nantes, on the other hand, were able to continue their winning streak after a 2-1 win against RC Strasburg in their last match. After today's result, Brest and Nantes are 13th, (40 points) and 18th, (34 points), in the table respectively, after 35 matches.

Nantes started strong and were rewarded for their efforts, with Moses Simon opening the rout, 15 minutes in. They then scored again, increasing their advantage thanks to a goal from Ludovic Blas, 27 minutes in, finishing the first half 0-2.

The Yellow House continued to pile on the pressure in the second and were rewarded, with Imran Louza finding the net at the 56 minute mark. The momentum was now with Nantes, who then scored again through a goal from Kalifa Coulibaly, 62 minutes in to establish a 4-0. In the end though, Brest secured the points emphatically, with a goal from Romain Faivre, 83 minutes in, sealing a resounding 4-1 victory for the away side.

For Brest, Steve Mounie, Jean Lucas, Jeremy Le Douaron and Jean-Kevin Duverne, came on for Hugo Magnetti, Haris Belkebla, Irvin Cardona and Lilian Brassier. Nantes brought on Andrei, Roli Pereira De Sa, Renaud Emond and Marcus Coco, to replace Jean-Charles Castelletto, Moses Simon, Kalifa Coulibaly and Randal Kolo Muani.

The referee booked Gautier Larsonneur and Gaetan Charbonnier for Brest.

Brest will next travel to Nice, while Nantes will face Bordeaux at home.