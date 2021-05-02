ADVISORY SPACE-EXPLORATION/SPACEX-SPLASHDOWN

NASA's SpaceX Crew-1 mission returns to Earth
Start: 02 May 2021 06:45 GMT
End: 02 May 2021 12:00 GMT
GULF OF MEXICO - NASA astronauts Michael Hopkins, Victor Glover and Shannon Walker, and JAXA astronaut Soichi Noguchi splashdown on the Crew Dragon "Resilience."
SCHEDULE:
MAY 02
0657GMT 02/04 - splashdown
TBCGMT 02/04 - post-splashdown news conference
PLEASE NOTE: TIME/DATE SUBJECT TO CHANGE (postponed from May 1)
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY / DO NOT OBSCURE LOGO
DIGITAL: FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY / DO NOT OBSCURE LOGO
Source: NASA TV
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: In space
Topic: Science / Technology
Audio: NATURAL
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com