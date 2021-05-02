COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Domingo 2 de Mayo de 2021
ADVISORY SPACE-EXPLORATION/SPACEX-SPLASHDOWN

REUTERS
2 de Mayo de 2021

NASA's SpaceX Crew-1 mission returns to Earth

Start: 02 May 2021 06:45 GMT

End: 02 May 2021 12:00 GMT

GULF OF MEXICO - NASA astronauts Michael Hopkins, Victor Glover and Shannon Walker, and JAXA astronaut Soichi Noguchi splashdown on the Crew Dragon "Resilience."

SCHEDULE:

MAY 02

0657GMT 02/04 - splashdown

TBCGMT 02/04 - post-splashdown news conference

PLEASE NOTE: TIME/DATE SUBJECT TO CHANGE (postponed from May 1)

