COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Domingo 2 de Mayo de 2021
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY SPACE-EXPLORATION/SPACEX-NEWS CONFERENCE

Por
REUTERSMAY 02
2 de Mayo de 2021

News conference after SpaceX Crew-1 mission returns to Earth

Start: 02 May 2021 09:01 GMT

End: 02 May 2021 09:33 GMT

GULF OF MEXICO - NASA astronauts Michael Hopkins, Victor Glover and Shannon Walker, and JAXA astronaut Soichi Noguchi splashdown on the Crew Dragon "Resilience."

SCHEDULE:

MAY 02

0657GMT 02/04 - splashdown

TBCGMT 02/04 - post-splashdown news conference

PLEASE NOTE: TIME/DATE SUBJECT TO CHANGE (postponed from May 1)

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY / DO NOT OBSCURE LOGO

DIGITAL: FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY / DO NOT OBSCURE LOGO

Source: NASA TV

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: In space

Topic: Science / Technology

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

Triunfo ajustado y trascendental de Denver Nuggets ante Los Angeles Clippers: el triple clave de Campazzo para cerrar el partido

Triunfo ajustado y trascendental de Denver Nuggets ante Los Angeles Clippers: el triple clave de Campazzo para cerrar el partido

Carambola de tres vehículos en Tijuana provocó la muerte de una joven

INM ha rescatado a 397 migrantes en Coahuila en lo que va del 2021

En fotos: así se vivió la cuestionada victoria de Andy Ruiz sobre Chris Arreola

Inició vacunación contra COVID-19 para mexicanos en Chicago, Estados Unidos

DEPORTES

Triunfo ajustado y trascendental de Denver Nuggets ante Los Angeles Clippers: el triple clave de Campazzo para cerrar el partido

Triunfo ajustado y trascendental de Denver Nuggets ante Los Angeles Clippers: el triple clave de Campazzo para cerrar el partido

En fotos: así se vivió la cuestionada victoria de Andy Ruiz sobre Chris Arreola

A pesar de la brutal caída en el segundo round, Andy Ruiz venció a Chris Arreola por decisión unánime

El golazo de Chofis López que inauguró la goleada de San José Earthquakes frente a Dc United

El discreto triunfo con el que Monterrey aseguró su pase directo a la liguilla

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Las 5 historias más trágicas de amor real en Hollywood

Las 5 historias más trágicas de amor real en Hollywood

Survivor México 2021: quién es Daniel Cortés y por qué podría salir de la competencia

Ben Affleck y Jennifer Lopez fueron captados tras la ruptura de Alex Rodriguez

Mariana Echeverría sorprendió a sus fans con foto en traje de baño

“Tengo mucha ilusión”: María León reveló cuáles son sus planes a futuro en los que se ve como madre

TENDENCIAS

“Covidoso”, “esquizofrénico”, “chagásico”: ¿cómo hablar de las enfermedades sin estigmatizar a las personas que las padecen?

“Covidoso”, “esquizofrénico”, “chagásico”: ¿cómo hablar de las enfermedades sin estigmatizar a las personas que las padecen?

El bullying en Internet: qué es el ciberacoso y cómo detenerlo

Por qué el análisis de los niveles de anticuerpos pueden ser de gran ayuda para las personas infectadas con COVID-19 y los vacunados

Día Mundial del Atún: las mejores recetas para disfrutar de uno de los alimentos más ricos y nutritivos

Incomodidad social pandémica: en qué consiste y cómo combatirla