Domingo 2 de Mayo de 2021
Agencias

ADVISORY ISRAEL-RELIGION/CRUSH-DAY OF MOURNING

Por
REUTERSMAY 02
2 de Mayo de 2021

Israel observes a day of mourning after 45 crushed in stampede

Start: 02 May 2021 04:58 GMT

End: 02 May 2021 05:09 GMT

JERUSALEM- Israel observes a day of mourning after 45 people crushed to death in a stampede at a religious festival on the slopes of Israel’s Mount Meron, with children among the dead. Israeli flags will be lowered to half-mast at the Knesset, public buildings, army bases and diplomatic missions.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Israel

Topic: Disasters / Accidents

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

