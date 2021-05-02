ADVISORY ISRAEL-RELIGION/CRUSH-DAY OF MOURNING

Israel observes a day of mourning after 45 crushed in stampede

Start: 02 May 2021 04:58 GMT

End: 02 May 2021 12:00 GMT

JERUSALEM- Israel observes a day of mourning after 45 people crushed to death in a stampede at a religious festival on the slopes of Israel’s Mount Meron, with children among the dead. Israeli flags will be lowered to half-mast at the Knesset, public buildings, army bases and diplomatic missions.

