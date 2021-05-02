COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Domingo 2 de Mayo de 2021
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY ISRAEL-RELIGION/CRUSH-DAY OF MOURNING

Por
REUTERSMAY 02
2 de Mayo de 2021

Israel observes a day of mourning after 45 crushed in stampede

Start: 02 May 2021 04:58 GMT

End: 02 May 2021 12:00 GMT

JERUSALEM- Israel observes a day of mourning after 45 people crushed to death in a stampede at a religious festival on the slopes of Israel’s Mount Meron, with children among the dead. Israeli flags will be lowered to half-mast at the Knesset, public buildings, army bases and diplomatic missions.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Israel

Topic: Disasters / Accidents

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

Dieron de baja a funcionario de Colima que es acusado de golpear a su esposa

Dieron de baja a funcionario de Colima que es acusado de golpear a su esposa

Narcoterror en Michoacán: Fiscalía investiga hallazgo de cinco personas descuartizadas en Zamora

Vacunación en Edomex para adultos de 50 a 59 años: cuándo inicia en Toluca, Metepec y Huixquilucan

Así fue el registro de Evelyn Salgado y Alfredo Ramírez como candidatos

Andrea Abreu: “La infancia es esa época en la que los afectos son más rabiosos, más crudos y reales”

DEPORTES

En su regreso al ring Andy Ruiz venció a Chris Arreola por decisión unánime: así se vivió la pelea round por round

En su regreso al ring Andy Ruiz venció a Chris Arreola por decisión unánime: así se vivió la pelea round por round

La volcada de Gabriel Deck en su segundo partido en la NBA y la estadística que lideró en la abultada derrota de Oklahoma City Thunder

Testeos diarios y un estricto control de contactos: así serán las reglas para los atletas en los Juegos Olímpicos de Tokio

Quién es el joven prodigio del ajedrez que se enfrenta a los mejores del mundo

Con la disputa Hamilton-Verstappen al rojo vivo, la Fórmula 1 correrá su tercera fecha en el Gran Premio de Portugal: horario y TV

ENTRETENIMIENTO

“Tengo mucha ilusión”: María León reveló cuáles son sus planes a futuro en los que se ve como madre

“Tengo mucha ilusión”: María León reveló cuáles son sus planes a futuro en los que se ve como madre

Serie de Gloria Trevi: quiénes podrían protagonizarla y cuándo comenzarían las grabaciones

Rick Astley pide revancha: por qué “Never Gonna Give You Up” se convirtió en una de las canciones más escuchadas del mundo a 34 años de su lanzamiento

Rebecca de Alba confesó que sí quiso formar una familia con Ricky Martin, pero sufrió un aborto

Survivor México: Kristal Silva generó polémica polémica al pasar la noche con Eduardo Barquín en el reality

TENDENCIAS

“Covidoso”, “esquizofrénico”, “chagásico”: ¿cómo hablar de las enfermedades sin estigmatizar a las personas que las padecen?

“Covidoso”, “esquizofrénico”, “chagásico”: ¿cómo hablar de las enfermedades sin estigmatizar a las personas que las padecen?

El bullying en Internet: qué es el ciberacoso y cómo detenerlo

Por qué el análisis de los niveles de anticuerpos pueden ser de gran ayuda para las personas infectadas con COVID-19 y los vacunados

Día Mundial del Atún: las mejores recetas para disfrutar de uno de los alimentos más ricos y nutritivos

Incomodidad social pandémica: en qué consiste y cómo combatirla