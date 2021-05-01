Visitors leave with nothing, as Lille secure 2-0 home win against Nice

Lille beats Nice 2-0 on Saturday at the Stade Pierre Mauroy. Both teams arrived on the back of wins. Lille were looking to pick up points after winning last match. Nice were looking to extend their winning run after a 3-1 victory against Montpellier. As it stands, Lille are in 1st place, with 76 points from 35 matches, while Nice sit in 9th, with 46 points from 35.

Les Dogues found the net first, thanks to a goal from Burak Yilmaz in the 13th minute. The score at half time was 1-0.

Lille continued to pile on the pressure in the second and were rewarded, with Zeki Celik finding the net, on 56 minutes and seeing the game end 2-0.

For Lille, Yusuf Yazici, Jonathan Ikone, Xeka and Domagoj Bradaric, came on for Burak Yilmaz, Luiz Araujo, Boubakary Soumare and Jonathan David. Nice brought on Flavius Daniliuc, Andy Pelmard and Stanley N`Soki, to replace Rony Lopes, Youcef Atal and Hassane Kamara.

The referee booked Zeki Celik and Xeka from Lille. Nice had the worst of it though, with Alexis Claude-Maurice and Jordan Lotomba seeing yellow, and Jordan Lotomba (2 yellow cards) then sent off with a red.

Lille will next travel to RC Lens, while Nice will face Brest at home.