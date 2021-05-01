COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Sábado 1 de Mayo de 2021
Visiting Lens left with nothing after PSG take all 3 points

Franck Haise’s squad travelled to PSG on Saturday, but came away with nothing as PSG take the points

Newsroom Infobae
1 de Mayo de 2021

Paris Saint-Germain beat RC Lens with a thumping 2-1 victory on Saturday at the Parc des Princes. Both teams arrived fresh from some positive results. PSG were looking to pick up points after winning their previous two matches in the competition. The most recent was against the FC Metz away (3-1), the other to Saint-Étienne at home (3-2). Lens had been hopeful of extending their winning run, after a 2-1 victory against Nîmes. Following today's result, PSG and Lens are 1st, (75 points) and 5th, (56 points), in the league respectively, after 35 matches.

PSG started the first half well, thanks to a goal from Neymar at the 33 minute mark to see out the first half 1-0.

Les Parisiens continued to pile on the pressure in the second and were rewarded, with a goal from Marquinhos in the 59th minute. Lens in turn, then responded in the 61st minute increasing their lead with an effort from Ignatius Kpene Ganago. The game ended with a 2-1 victory for PSG.

For PSG, Thilo Kehrer, Marco Verratti, Ander Herrera, Rafinha and Moise Kean, came on for Colin Dagba, Idrissa Gueye, Pablo Sarabia, Neymar and Julian Draxler. Lens brought on Gael Kakuta, Simon Banza, Florian Sotoca, Tony Mauricio and Corentin Jean for Yannick Cahuzac, Arnaud Kalimuendo, Ignatius Kpene Ganago, Cheick Oumar Doucoure and Clement Michelin.

There were bookings for Ander Herrera, Thilo Kehrer, Marquinhos and Marco Verratti from PSG, and Facundo Medina and Florian Sotoca, for Lens.

PSG will next travel to Rennes, while Lens will face Lille at home.

