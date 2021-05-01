ADVISORY RELIGION-EASTER/RUSSIA-MASS

Orthodox Patriarch Kirill leads Easter Mass with Putin attending
Start: 01 May 2021 20:30 GMT
End: 01 May 2021 22:25 GMT
MOSCOW - Russian Orthodox Patriarch Kirill leads Easter Mass in the country's main Christ the Savior Cathedral. Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected among the congregation.
SCHEDULE:
2030GMT Easter mass starts
Location: Russia
Topic: Religion
