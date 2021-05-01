COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Sábado 1 de Mayo de 2021
Agencias

ADVISORY RELIGION-EASTER/RUSSIA-MASS

Por
REUTERSMAY 01
30 de Abril de 2021

Orthodox Patriarch Kirill leads Easter Mass with Putin attending

Start: 01 May 2021 20:30 GMT

End: 01 May 2021 22:25 GMT

MOSCOW - Russian Orthodox Patriarch Kirill leads Easter Mass in the country's main Christ the Savior Cathedral. Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected among the congregation.

SCHEDULE:

2030GMT Easter mass starts

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: CHANNEL ONE

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Russia

Topic: Religion

Audio: NATURAL / RUSSIAN SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

