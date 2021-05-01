ADVISORY RELIGION-EASTER/ORTHODOX-HOLY FIRE--UPDATED START TIME

Orthodox worshippers attend Holy Fire ceremony

Start: 01 May 2021 09:00 GMT

End: 01 May 2021 12:00 GMT

JERUSALEM - Orthodox worshippers attend the Holy Fire ceremony at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre.

SCHEDULE:

0900GMT - Start of the event

1000GMT APPROX - Patriarch expected to arrive

1130GMT- Holy Fire ceremony starts

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Jerusalem

Topic: Religion

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com