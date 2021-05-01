COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Sábado 1 de Mayo de 2021
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY RELIGION-EASTER/ORTHODOX-HOLY FIRE--UPDATED START TIME--

Por
REUTERSMAY 01
26 de Abril de 2021

Orthodox worshippers attend Holy Fire ceremony

Start: 01 May 2021 09:00 GMT

End: 01 May 2021 12:00 GMT

JERUSALEM - Orthodox worshippers attend the Holy Fire ceremony at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre.

SCHEDULE:

0900GMT - Start of the event

1000GMT APPROX - Patriarch expected to arrive

1130GMT- Holy Fire ceremony starts

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Jerusalem

Topic: Religion

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

Cofepris liberó dos embarques de vacunas Cansino con más de 500,000 dosis cada uno

Cofepris liberó dos embarques de vacunas Cansino con más de 500,000 dosis cada uno

Estados Unidos inicia la última fase de su retirada de Afganistán

Secretos del ermitaño Anthony Hopkins: sólo beso a su padre después de muerto, no sabe si tiene nietos y una colombiana le salvó la vida

La temida Unidad 29155, detrás del espionaje ruso que puso a Europa en guardia frente a Moscú

La banalidad del mal: las grabaciones secretas de soldados nazis sobre el placer de matar y violar durante la Segunda Guerra

DEPORTES

De otro partido: con este golazo de Martín Galván, Bravos de Juárez venció al Toluca

De otro partido: con este golazo de Martín Galván, Bravos de Juárez venció al Toluca

Así se mofó André-Pierre Gignac del polémico estilo de Nahuel Guzmán en la portería

De los 48 puntos de Ginóbili, a los 19 de Campazzo: así fue la mejor noche de cada uno de los argentinos que jugó en la NBA

Lo apodaban “el rey del karting”, pero lo marcó a fuego una tragedia familiar: la historia del piloto que Ayrton Senna nunca pudo vencer

Edson Álvarez fue considerado en el equipo ideal del mes de abril en la Eredivisie

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Secretos del ermitaño Anthony Hopkins: sólo beso a su padre después de muerto, no sabe si tiene nietos y una colombiana le salvó la vida

Secretos del ermitaño Anthony Hopkins: sólo beso a su padre después de muerto, no sabe si tiene nietos y una colombiana le salvó la vida

La historia del argentino Federico Aldave, que gracias a su parecido con Mick Jagger filmó con Lady Gaga y Al Pacino

Timbiriche a 39 años: Alix Bauer recordó los inicios de la banda

Eugenio Derbez festejó junto a su hija Aitana el Día del Niño

Cecilia Bolocco contó cómo vivió la recuperación de su hijo Máximo tras un tumor cerebral: “Lo más probable era que tuviera graves secuelas”

TENDENCIAS

Fatiga pandémica, ¿cómo está la salud mental y el ánimo de los argentinos para sobrellevar la extensión de las restricciones?

Fatiga pandémica, ¿cómo está la salud mental y el ánimo de los argentinos para sobrellevar la extensión de las restricciones?

Entre el tabú y la diversión: un restaurante de Palermo hace waffles con forma de pene

Rochelle Wallensky, directora de los CDC de EEUU: “El COVID-19 ha puesto al descubierto muchas inequidades”

Un estudio advierte que el tiempo que se pasa en interiores aumenta el riesgo de exposición al coronavirus de 2 a 18 metros

La revolución de los pacientes expertos en su propia enfermedad: “Es tiempo de ser copilotos de las decisiones en salud”