ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/INDIA--UPDATED END TIME

India starts to vaccinate all adults as cases surge
Start: 01 May 2021 04:27 GMT
End: 01 May 2021 06:51 GMT
--PLEASE NOTE: THIS LIVE WILL CONTAIN MULTIPLE LOCATIONS, PLEASE MONITOR SCHEDULE BELOW FOR UPDATES--
VARIOUS - View from vaccination centres as the country opens up vaccination for everyone above 18 years old, even as India faces a shortage of vaccines and spiking coronavirus cases.
SCHEDULE:
0427-0540GMT - LUCKNOW, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA
0540-0541GMT - PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA
0541GMT - LUCKNOW, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NO USE INDIA
DIGITAL: NO USE INDIA
Source: ANI
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: India
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com