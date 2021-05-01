COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Sábado 1 de Mayo de 2021
Agencias

ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/INDIA-FRANCE -- APPROXIMATE TIME --

Por
REUTERSMAY 01
30 de Abril de 2021

France sends medical equipment to India in COVID fight

Start: 01 May 2021 11:07 GMT

End: 01 May 2021 11:49 GMT

EDITORS NOTE: PLEASE MONITOR FOR UPDATES ON TIMING

==

ROISSY - A French cargo plane is loaded with medical equipment, including medical oxygen production units, to be flown to India to help the country in its fight against the coronavirus pandemic. The cargo plane is expected to land in New Delhi on Sunday (May 2) morning. The French minister for European affairs Clement Beaune is expected to speak.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: France

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

