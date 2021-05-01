ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/BRAZIL-PROTEST

Street protests for and against Bolsonaro in Brazil

Start: 01 May 2021 16:03 GMT

End: 01 May 2021 17:03 GMT

SAO PAULO - Street protests for and against Bolsonaro show Brazil's divide on Labour Day.

Schedule:

1600GMT - Bolsonaro supporters started to gather on Paulista Avenue

1700GMT - Anti-Bolsonaro protesters start to gather on Paulista Avenue

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Brazil

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com