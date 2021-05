Protesters clash with riot police in Bogota

Start: 01 May 2021 22:26 GMT

End: 01 May 2021 22:26 GMT

BOGOTA – Protesters clash with riot police on fourth day of protests against tax plan

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Colombia

Topic: Conflicts / War / Peace

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com