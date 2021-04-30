ADVISORY VENEZUELA-RELIGION/BEATIFICATION FAITHFUL

Venezuelan Catholics gather for beatification of Jose Gregorio Hernandez

Start: 30 Apr 2021 14:12 GMT

End: 30 Apr 2021 14:47 GMT

CARACAS - Catholic faithful gather outside Caracas' La Candelaria church, where the remains of Venezuela's "doctor of the poor" José Gregorio Hernández, who treated the sick during the Spanish Flu pandemic a century ago, are buried, to pay their respects whilst his beatification ceremony that brings Hernández one step closer to sainthood is held at Caracas's La Salle Church.

