Viernes 30 de Abril de 2021
ADVISORY VENEZUELA-RELIGION/BEATIFICATION FAITHFUL

REUTERSAPR 30
30 de Abril de 2021

Venezuelan Catholics gather for beatification of Jose Gregorio Hernandez

CARACAS - Catholic faithful gather outside Caracas' La Candelaria church, where the remains of Venezuela's "doctor of the poor" José Gregorio Hernández, who treated the sick during the Spanish Flu pandemic a century ago, are buried, to pay their respects whilst his beatification ceremony that brings Hernández one step closer to sainthood is held at Caracas's La Salle Church.

