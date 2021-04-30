COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Viernes 30 de Abril de 2021
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY USA-BIDEN/

Por
REUTERSAPR 30
30 de Abril de 2021

U.S. President Joe Biden travels to Philadelphia

Start: 30 Apr 2021 12:00 GMT

End: 30 Apr 2021 12:00 GMT

WASHINGTON - U.S. President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden travel to Philadelphia to attend event marking Amtrak's 50th Anniversary.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NO USE USA

DIGITAL: US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA/ NON-US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE IN BROADCASTS. NO USE BY AUSTRALIA BROADCASTER WEBSITES.

Source: U.S. NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

Días feriados en México: ¿será de asueto el próximo 5 de mayo?

Días feriados en México: ¿será de asueto el próximo 5 de mayo?

La insólita confusión de Sebastian Vettel en los boxes del GP de Portugal y la burla que recibió: “¿Te quedas a cenar también?”

La mañanera del 30 de abril: AMLO respondió a Muñoz Ledo y su frente en defensa de la Constitución

Los centros de vacunación estatales de Florida ya no pedirán documentos para vacunarse contra el coronavirus

La misteriosa muerte de un futbolista que conmueve a Italia: la macabra historia que investiga la Policía

DEPORTES

La misteriosa muerte de un futbolista que conmueve a Italia: la macabra historia que investiga la Policía

La misteriosa muerte de un futbolista que conmueve a Italia: la macabra historia que investiga la Policía

Otra lección de Marcelo Bielsa: su profunda reflexión sobre la influencia del fútbol en las problemáticas sociales

“¡Asqueroso!”: furioso mensaje de un ex compañero de la selección alemana contra Metzelder, sentenciado por distribuir pornografía infantil

De la lucha libre y el boxeo a las MMA: Dulce García, la mexicana que pelea por la igualdad de género

Philippe Coutinho, ¿el peor negocio en la historia del Barcelona?: el precio por el que vendería a su fichaje más caro

ENTRETENIMIENTO

“Si decía algo iba a matar a toda mi familia”: Noelia reveló que fue agredida sexualmente a los 9 años

“Si decía algo iba a matar a toda mi familia”: Noelia reveló que fue agredida sexualmente a los 9 años

Altair Jarabo dijo “sí”: quién es el empresario y ex cónsul de Francia que se comprometió con la actriz

Difundieron video de Cristian Castro imitando a Luis Miguel: se burló del affair con Daisy Fuentes

“Ni una más”, el poderoso video de Aitana junto a Danna Paola, Nath Campos y Paty Cantú

Michelle Renaud reaccionó a su supuesta reconciliación con Danilo Carrera: “Yo juego a ser modelo”

TENDENCIAS

¿Cuál es el fin de controlar el contagio de COVID-19 en animales?

¿Cuál es el fin de controlar el contagio de COVID-19 en animales?

Qué actividades son seguras para hacer sin barbijo si ya estoy vacunado, y cuáles todavía requieren su uso

Ralph Lauren y Armani, los elegidos para vestir a los atletas en los Juegos Olímpicos de Tokio

Las personas con índices de masa corporal mayor a 23 pueden aumentar la probabilidad de tener COVID-19 severo, según un estudio

¿Cirugías sin cicatrices? Prueban un fármaco conocido que las elimina