ADVISORY OLYMPICS-2020/ROUNDTABLE

Tokyo 2020 President holds roundtable with medical experts
Start: 30 Apr 2021 04:47 GMT
End: 30 Apr 2021 05:16 GMT
TOKYO, JAPAN - Tokyo 2020 President Seiko Hashimoto holds a roundtable meeting with medical experts to discuss COVID-19 measures for the postponed Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics scheduled to be held from July 23.
SCHEDULE:
0500GMT- Roundtable meeting
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NONE
DIGITAL: NONE
Source: FOREIGN POOL
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Japan
Topic: Sports
Audio: NATURAL WITH JAPANESE SPEECH
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com