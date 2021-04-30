ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/TURKEY -- DELAYED

A drone view on first day of Turkey's longest lockdown

Start: 30 Apr 2021 07:30 GMT

End: 30 Apr 2021 08:15 GMT

**EDITORS PLEASE NOTE - DELAYED DUE TO ONGOING OLYMPICS LIVE - LIVE COVER SHOULD HAPPEN FROM 0730GMT APPROX - MONITOR FOR FURTHER UPDATES **

--

ISTANBUL - A live view shot from a drone mixed with ground shots shows a deserted Istanbul on the first day of Turkey's longest lockdown.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Turkey

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / PART MUTE

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com