ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/INDIA-FRANCE -- APPROXIMATE TIME

France sends medical equipment to India in COVID fight
Start: 01 May 2021 10:00 GMT
End: 01 May 2021 12:00 GMT
EDITORS NOTE: PLEASE MONITOR FOR UPDATES ON TIMING
ROISSY - A French cargo plane is loaded with medical equipment, including medical oxygen production units, to be flown to India to help the country in its fight against the coronavirus pandemic. The cargo plane is expected to land in New Delhi on Sunday (May 2) morning. The French minister for European affairs Clement Beaune is expected to speak.
