ADVISORY FRANCE-SECURITY/TRIBUTE

French PM Castex presides over tribute to slain police worker
Start: 30 Apr 2021 08:18 GMT
End: 30 Apr 2021 10:00 GMT
RAMBOUILLET, FRANCE - French Prime Minister Jean Castex presides over a national homage to the police worker who was killed a week earlier in a knife attack at a police station in Rambouillet (near Paris).
SCHEDULE:
0830GMT - ceremony begins
0915GMT - Speech by Castex
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NONE
DIGITAL: NONE
Source: AGENCY POOL
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: France
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL / POSSIBLE FRENCH SPEECH
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com