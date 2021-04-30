ADVISORY EU-APPLE/ANTITRUST-VESTAGER

EU's Vestager to hold newser on Apple anti-trust complaint

Start: 30 Apr 2021 11:08 GMT

End: 30 Apr 2021 12:00 GMT

BRUSSELS - European Union antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager is expected to charge iPhone maker Apple for anti-competitive practices on its App Store. Swedish music streaming service Spotify complained about the issue to the EU antitrust enforcer two years ago.

SCHEDULE:

1100GMT - Vestager to give news conference

