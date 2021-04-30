ADVISORY EU-APPLE/ANTITRUST-VESTAGER

EU's Vestager to hold newser on Apple anti-trust complaint
Start: 30 Apr 2021 11:08 GMT
End: 30 Apr 2021 12:00 GMT
BRUSSELS - European Union antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager is expected to charge iPhone maker Apple for anti-competitive practices on its App Store. Swedish music streaming service Spotify complained about the issue to the EU antitrust enforcer two years ago.
SCHEDULE:
1100GMT - Vestager to give news conference
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NONE
DIGITAL: NONE
Source: EUROPEAN UNION
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Belgium
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com