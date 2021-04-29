ADVISORY USA-BIDEN/REPUBLICANS

Republican response to Biden's address
Start: 29 Apr 2021 02:26 GMT
End: 29 Apr 2021 02:41 GMT
WASHINGTON DC - U.S. Senator Tim Scott, the only Black Republican in the Senate, will deliver his party's response to President Joe Biden's first address to Congress, when he is expected to urge lawmakers to pass police reform measures.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA
US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA
NON-US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE IN BROADCASTS. NO USE BY AUSTRALIA BROADCASTER WEBSITES.
Source: U.S. NETWORK POOL
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: United States
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: Natural/English
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com