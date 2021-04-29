ADVISORY SPACE-EXPLORATION/CHINA

China to launch first section of its own space station

Start: 29 Apr 2021 02:46 GMT

End: 29 Apr 2021 04:30 GMT

WENCHANG, HAINAN PROVINCE, CHINA – China is to launch its first section – Tianhe core cabinet capsule- of its own space station from Hainan Wenchang space port on Thursday (April 29). Tianhe core cabinet capsule and other two experimental capsules compose China’s space station. China has scheduled 11 launches for space station building in the next two years, including four manned missions and four cargo missions.

