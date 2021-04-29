ADVISORY SAFRICA-POLITICS/RAMAPHOSA-ZUMA

Ramaphosa testifies at Zuma corruption inquiry

Start: 29 Apr 2021 08:06 GMT

End: 29 Apr 2021 09:00 GMT

JOHANNESBURG - South African President Cyril Ramaphosa will testify as a witness before a long-running inquiry into allegations of corruption under his predecessor Jacob Zuma.

SCHEDULE:

0800GMT Session starts

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: SACB POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: South Africa

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com