ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/TURKEY-DRONE

Drone view of Istanbul as lockdown comes into effect

Start: 29 Apr 2021 15:50 GMT

End: 29 Apr 2021 17:00 GMT

PLEASE NOTE: THIS WILL BE A MIXED LIVE WITH VIDEO FROM GROUND SHOT AND A DRONE. THE AUDIO WILL BE FROM MIC ON THE GROUND THROUGHOUT.

==

ISTANBUL - A view of Istanbul from the ground and from a drone as a nationwide lockdown begins in Turkey that includes intercity travel bans, closure of shops and businesses.

SCHEDULE:

1600GMT - Nationwide lockdown comes into effect

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Turkey

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / PART MUTE

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com