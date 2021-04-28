ADVISORY USA-GIULIANI/UKRAINE

U.S. investigators raid Giuliani apartment in New York

Start: 28 Apr 2021 19:03 GMT

End: 28 Apr 2021 19:26 GMT

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - Live exterior of the New York City apartment building where Federal investigators on Wednesday (April 28) searched the home of Rudolph Giuliani, the city's former mayor and later U.S. President Donald Trump's personal lawyer, pursuant to a search warrant, Giuliani's lawyer said on Wednesday.

