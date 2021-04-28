ADVISORY USA-BIDEN/WHITE HOUSE

White House beauty shot ahead of Biden speech to congress
Start: 28 Apr 2021 18:01 GMT
End: 28 Apr 2021 18:01 GMT
WASHINGTON D.C. - Live exterior of the White House as U.S. President Joe Biden prepares to give his first address to a joint session of congress later on Wednesday.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NONE
DIGITAL: NONE
Source: REUTERS
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: United States
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: MUTE
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com