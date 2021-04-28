ADVISORY USA-BIDEN/WHITE HOUSE

White House beauty shot ahead of Biden speech to congress

Start: 28 Apr 2021 18:01 GMT

End: 28 Apr 2021 18:01 GMT

WASHINGTON D.C. - Live exterior of the White House as U.S. President Joe Biden prepares to give his first address to a joint session of congress later on Wednesday.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: MUTE

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com