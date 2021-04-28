ADVISORY USA-BIDEN/ --UPDATED SOURCE, RESTRICTIONS

Biden speaks to joint session of U.S. Congress
Start: 29 Apr 2021 00:35 GMT
End: 29 Apr 2021 12:00 GMT
WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. President Joe Biden speaks to joint session of U.S. Congress, accepting invitation from House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi, fellow Democrat.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA.
US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA.
NON-US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE IN BROADCASTS. NO USE BY AUSTRALIA BROADCASTER WEBSITES.
Source: U.S. NETWORK POOL
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: United States
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: Natural/English
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com