ADVISORY USA-BIDEN/ --NEW START TIME

Biden speaks to joint session of U.S. Congress

Start: 29 Apr 2021 00:35 GMT

End: 29 Apr 2021 12:00 GMT

WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. President Joe Biden speaks to joint session of U.S. Congress, accepting invitation from House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi, fellow Democrat.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: HOUSE TV

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: Natural/English

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com