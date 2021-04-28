ADVISORY OLYMPICS-2020/MEETING-NEWSER

Tokyo 2020 news conference begins

Start: 28 Apr 2021 10:45 GMT

End: 28 Apr 2021 11:40 GMT

TOKYO, JAPAN - Tokyo 2020 President Seiko Hashimoto and Tokyo 2020 CEO Toshiro Muto hold a news conference following a five-party meeting of Olympic organisers.

SCHEDULE:

1100GMT - Tokyo 2020 news conference begins

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: FOREIGN POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Japan

Topic: Sports

Audio: NATURAL / ORIGINAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com