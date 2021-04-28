ADVISORY BRITAIN-EU/PARLIAMENT-VOTE RESULT

EU Parliament vote announcement on EU-UK trade deal

Start: 28 Apr 2021 06:58 GMT

End: 28 Apr 2021 07:20 GMT

BRUSSELS - The European Parliament announces the result of its vote on the post-Brexit trade and cooperation agreement between the European Union and Britain, a final step in ratification of the deal.

SCHEDULE:

0700GMT Announcement of vote

