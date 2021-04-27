ADVISORY USA-POLICE/BROWN FAMILY

Crump, Brown family discuss autopsy findings in shooting
Start: 27 Apr 2021 14:54 GMT
End: 27 Apr 2021 16:00 GMT
ELIZABETH CITY, NORTH CAROLINA - National Civil Rights Attorney Ben Crump, Harry Daniels, and Bakari Sellers to reveal results of an independent autopsy in police shooting of Andrew Brown Jr.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NO USE USA. NO USE CNN. NO USE VOA.
DIGITAL: NO USE DIGITAL
Source: NBC
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: United States
Topic: Crime / Law / Justice
Audio: Natural/English
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com