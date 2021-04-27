ADVISORY OLYMPICS-2020/HASHIMOTO-LGBT

Tokyo 2020 President Hashimoto visits Pride House Tokyo
Start: 27 Apr 2021 05:36 GMT
End: 27 Apr 2021 07:10 GMT
TOKYO - Tokyo 2020 President Seiko Hashimoto visits Pride House Tokyo Legacy to raise awareness for LGBT issues and to bolster Tokyo 2020's LGBT legacy through its partnership with the organization.
SCHEDULE:
0600GMT - Event to start
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NONE
DIGITAL: NONE
Source: FOREIGN POOL
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Japan
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL JAPANESE SPEECH,
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com