ADVISORY OLYMPICS-2020/HASHIMOTO-LGBT

Tokyo 2020 President Hashimoto visits Pride House Tokyo

Start: 27 Apr 2021 05:36 GMT

End: 27 Apr 2021 07:10 GMT

TOKYO - Tokyo 2020 President Seiko Hashimoto visits Pride House Tokyo Legacy to raise awareness for LGBT issues and to bolster Tokyo 2020's LGBT legacy through its partnership with the organization.

SCHEDULE:

0600GMT - Event to start

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: FOREIGN POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Japan

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL JAPANESE SPEECH,

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com