ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/FRANCE-GERMANY --UPDATED START TIME

Le Maire, Scholz give news conference on EU recovery plans
Start: 27 Apr 2021 12:32 GMT
End: 27 Apr 2021 13:24 GMT
EDITORS NOTE: THIS IS A SWITCHED SIGNAL - THE SOURCE WILL BE REUTERS (ACCESS ALL) FOR SCHOLZ AND FRENCH FINANCE MINISTRY (ACCESS ALL) FOR LE MAIRE.
==
PARIS/BERLIN – French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire and his German counterpart Olaf Scholz give a joint news conference on recovery plans to alleviate the EU's economic situation that has been heavily impacted by the COVID-19 crisis.
SCHEDULE:
1230GMT - news conference
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NONE
DIGITAL: NONE
Source: REUTERS / FRENCH FINANCE MINISTRY
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: France
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL WITH ENGLISH, GERMAN AND FRENCH SPEECH
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com