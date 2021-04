Erdogan makes speech on Biden's genocide statement

Start: 26 Apr 2021 15:15 GMT

End: 26 Apr 2021 16:15 GMT

TURKEY: Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan slams U.S. President Joe Biden's genocide statement in a speech after cabinet meeting.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: TURKISH PRESIDENCY POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Turkey

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATRUAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com