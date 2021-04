Italians enjoy morning coffee as Covid-19 restrictions loosen

Start: 26 Apr 2021 06:45 GMT

End: 26 Apr 2021 07:30 GMT

ROME - Overjoyed Italians finally get to have their cappuccino sitting down in Rome's Monti neighbourhood as Covid-19 restrictions loosen.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Italy

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com