ADVISORY --FLASH--BRITAIN-POLITICS/JOHNSON

Britain's Johnson denies remark about letting 'bodies pile up'

Start: 26 Apr 2021 11:56 GMT

End: 26 Apr 2021 12:19 GMT

WREXHAM, WALES, UNITED KINGDOM: Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson comments on lockdown, Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, former aide Dominic Cummings and alleged remarks during a visit to Wales.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: UK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United Kingdom

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com