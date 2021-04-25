Visitors leave with nothing as Nice see off Montpellier in 3-1 victory

Nice beat Montpellier with a thumping 3-1 victory on Sunday at Allianz Rivera. Nice were looking to get back winning ways, following a previous defeat to Dijon FCO. Montpellier, on the other hand, had managed to pick up a single point in their encounter with Lille. As it stands, Nice are in 9th place, with 46 points from 34 matches, while Montpellier sit in 8th, with 47 points from 34.

La Paillade started strong and were rewarded for their efforts, with an early goal from Gaetan Laborde in the 3rd minute. However, they were unable to maintain their lead, Hicham Boudaoui managed to equalize and take the sides off 6 minutes into the game at 1-1. The Eagles looked to have the game under control when they scored again and incerased their lead, thanks to a goal from Jean-Clair Todibo, 39 minutes in to establish a 2-1. Nice then scored once more and increased their lead thanks to a goal from Alexis Claude-Maurice just before half-time, finishing the first half 3-1. With both teams struggling to produce anything meaningful in the second half though, the game ended 3-1.

For Nice, Flavius Daniliuc, Pierre Lees-Melou, Dan Ndoye and Stanley N`Soki, came on for Youcef Atal, Hicham Boudaoui, Jordan Lotomba and Rony Lopes. Montpellier brought on Damien Le Tallec, Sepe Elye Wahi, Joris Chotard, Petar Skuletic and Clement Vidal, to replace Daniel Congre, Stephy Mavididi, Jordan Ferri, Florent Mollet and Nicolas Cozza.

There were bookings for Hicham Boudaoui from Nice, and Florent Mollet and Sepe Elye Wahi, for Montpellier.

Nice will next travel to Lille, while Montpellier will face Saint-Étienne at home.