Rennes triumph over Dijon FCO, with an emphatic 5 goal display

Rennes' 5-1 win over Dijon FCO on Sunday, was hard fought at the Roazhon Park. Both Rennes and Dijon arrived in good form, having secured victories in their previous matches. Rennes were looking to pick up points after winning their previous two games against Angers SCO away and Nantes at home, by 3-0 and 1-0 respectively while Dijon had been hopeful of extending their winning run, after a 2-0 victory against Nice. As it stands, Rennes are in 7th place, with 54 points from 34 matches, while Dijon sit in 20th, with 18 points from 34.

The Owls started strong and were rewarded for their efforts, with Yassine Benzia giving Dijon the lead, 9 minutes in. However, Rennes secured the points emphatically, with a goal from Martin Terrier, on 16 minutes, finishing the first half 1-1.

Rennes continued to apply pressure in the second and were rewarded, with Martin Terrier finding the net again at the 71 minute mark. Rennes looked to have the game under control when they scored again and incerased their lead, thanks to a goal from Flavien Tait, 72 minutes in to establish a 3-1. The Rennais looked to have the game under control when they scored again and incerased their lead, thanks to a goal from Gerzino Nyamsi in the 81st minute to establish a 4-1. The Rennais then netted once more and increased their advantage thanks to a goal from Clement Grenier just before the final whistle with a final score of 5-1.

For Rennes, Romain Del Castillo, Dalbert, Clement Grenier, Lesley Ugochukwu and Matthis Abline, came on for Aboubakar Kamara, Roger Assale and Yassine Benzia. Dijon brought on Mama Balde, Mihai Dobre and Frederic Sammaritano for Aboubakar Kamara, Roger Assale and Yassine Benzia.

There were bookings for Gerzino Nyamsi, Adrien Truffert, Eduardo Camavinga, Steven Nzonzi, Dalbert and Romain Del Castillo from Rennes, and Jonathan Panzo, Senou Coulibaly and Bersant Celina, for Dijon.

Rennes will play away against Bordeaux, while Dijon will face FC Metz at home.