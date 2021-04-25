Lille cruise past Lyon, in a 3-2 away win

Lille beats Lyon 3-2 on Sunday at the Parc Olympique Lyonnais. Lyon had been hopeful of continuing their run after winning their previous two games in the league. The most recent was against the Nantes away (2-1), the other to Angers SCO at home (3-0) whilst Lille had managed to pick up a single point in their encounter with Montpellier. As things stand, Lyon and Lille currently occupy 4th and 1st spots in the league, with 67 points and 73 points respectively after 34 matches.

The Kids started well, thanks to Islam Slimani finding the net at the 20 minute mark. Lyon looked to have the game under control when they scored again and incerased their lead, thanks to a goal from Jose Fonte, on 35 minutes to establish a 2-0. However, Lille pull-back just before half-time, with a goal from Burak Yilmaz and seeing the first half out 2-1.

Les Dogues continued to apply pressure in the second and were rewarded, with Jonathan David finding the net, on 60 minutes. Lille then scored once more and turned the match thanks to a second effort from Burak Yilmaz just before the final whistle with a final score of 3-2.

For Lyon, Bruno Guimaraes, Maxwel Cornet, Tino Kadewere, Djamel Benlamri and Houssem Aouar, came on for Domagoj Bradaric, Benjamin Andre, Jonathan Ikone, Renato Sanches and Jonathan David. Lille brought on Reinildo Mandava, Jonathan Bamba, Luiz Araujo, Xeka and Yusuf Yazici, to replace Domagoj Bradaric, Benjamin Andre, Jonathan Ikone, Renato Sanches and Jonathan David.

The referee booked Benjamin Andre, Burak Yilmaz and Yusuf Yazici for Lille.

Lyon will next travel to AS Mónaco, while Lille will face Nice at home.