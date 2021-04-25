Jubilant Monaco take all 3 points against Angers, in a 1-0 win

AS Mónaco eased past Angers SCO in a 1-0 victory on Sunday at the Stade Raymond Kopa. Angers were hoping to get something from this game, following a previous defeat to Rennes. Monaco were hoping to increase their winning streak after back-to-back victories against Bordeaux and Dijon FCO. As it stands, Angers are in 12th place, with 41 points from 34 matches, while Monaco sit in 2nd, with 71 points from 34.

Following a goalless first half, The Monégasques continued to apply pressure in the second and were rewarded, thanks to Wissam Ben Yedder giving Monaco the lead, 79 minutes in, which sealed the victory for the visitors.

For Angers, Stephane Bahoken, Sada Thioub, Zinedine Ould Khaled, Jimmy Cabot and Mohamed Ali Cho, came on for Stevan Jovetic, Ruben Aguilar, Aleksandr Golovin and Axel Disasi. Monaco replaced Wissam Ben Yedder, Benoit Badiashile, Cesc Fabregas and Fode Toure with Stevan Jovetic, Ruben Aguilar, Aleksandr Golovin and Axel Disasi.

There were bookings for Vincent Manceau and Zinedine Ould Khaled from Angers, and Aurelien Tchouameni and Wissam Ben Yedder, for Monaco.

Angers will next travel to FC Lorient, while Monaco will face Lyon at home.