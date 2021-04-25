FC Lorient secure all 3 points, after a win at the Stade Yves Allainmat

Lorient suffered an away loss to FC Lorient on Sunday at the Stade Yves Allainmat. Both Lorient and Bordeaux arrived at the match from previous defeats in the league. Lorient were looking to get back winning ways after losing their last game 3-2 to Olympique de Marseille. Bordeaux, on the other hand, lost 3-0 in the last match they played against AS Mónaco. After today's result, Lorient are in 17th place, with 35 points from 34 matches, while Bordeaux sit in 16th, with 36 points from 34.

The Merlucciidaes didn't take long to get on the score-sheet, with Yoane Wissa opening the rout after 18 minutes. The momentum was now with Lorient, who then scored again through a goal from Terem Moffi in the 20th minute to establish a 2-0. The Merlucciidaes then scored again and increased their advantage thanks to a effort from Terem Moffi just before half-time. The score at half time was 3-0.

Lorient continued to pile on the pressure in the second and were rewarded, with Terem Moffi finding the net again at the 80 minute mark. In the end though, Les Girondins secured the points emphatically, with a goal from Issouf Sissokho in the 83rd minute, leaving the final score at 4-1.

For Lorient, Armand Lauriente, Thomas Monconduit, Adrian Grbic and Pierre-Yves Hamel, came on for Yoane Wissa, Enzo Le Fee, Fabien Lemoine and Terem Moffi. Bordeaux brought on Samuel Kalu, Sekou Mara, Hatem Ben Arfa, Issouf Sissokho and Amadou Traore, to replace Jean Seri, Mehdi Zerkane, Remi Oudin, Youssouf Sabaly and Toma Basic.

There were bookings for Fabien Lemoine and Terem Moffi from Lorient. For Bordeaux, Paul Baysse, Youssouf Sabaly and Issouf Sissokho saw yellow.

Bordeaux and Lorient will next play at home to Rennes and Angers SCO respectively.