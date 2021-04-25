ADVISORY INDONESIA-SUBMARINE/NEWSER--TIME tbc

Indonesia authorities hold newser on sunken submarine

Start: 25 Apr 2021 12:00 GMT

End: 25 Apr 2021 12:00 GMT

--EDITOR'S PLEASE NOTE TIMING TO BE CONFIRMED--

BANYUWANGI, EAST JAVA PROVINCE, INDONESIA – Indonesian military chief Hadi Tjahanto, Navy Chief of Staff Yudo Margono and Indonesian police chief Listyo Sigit hold a news conference after submarine sunk with 53 people onboard.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Indonesia

Topic: Disasters / Accidents

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com