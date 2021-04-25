ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/FRANCE-CASTEX

French PM Castex gives newser on travel restrictions
Start: 25 Apr 2021 05:35 GMT
End: 25 Apr 2021 05:51 GMT
ROISSY-EN-FRANCE - French Prime Minister Jean Castex visits Roissy - Charles de Gaulle airport (near Paris) to make sure travel restrictions aiming to limit the spread of COVID-19 variants are well implemented. Castex will give a news briefing at the end of the visit.
SCHEDULE:
0545GMT APPROX - Castex arrival
0630GMT - Newser begins
