ADVISORY FRANCE-SECURITY/PROSECUTOR

French prosecutor holds newser on Rambouillet knife attack
Start: 25 Apr 2021 09:30 GMT
End: 25 Apr 2021 12:00 GMT
PARIS - French anti-terrorism prosecutor Jean-François Ricard will give a news conference on Sunday (April 25) about the Rambouillet knife attack. A police administrative worker was stabbed on Friday by a man who walked into a police station in the Paris commuter town.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NONE
DIGITAL: NONE
Source: REUTERS
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: France
Topic: Crime / Law / Justice
Audio: NATURAL/FRENCH
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com