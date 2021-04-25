ADVISORY FRANCE-SECURITY/PROSECUTOR

French prosecutor holds newser on Rambouillet knife attack

Start: 25 Apr 2021 09:30 GMT

End: 25 Apr 2021 12:00 GMT

PARIS - French anti-terrorism prosecutor Jean-François Ricard will give a news conference on Sunday (April 25) about the Rambouillet knife attack. A police administrative worker was stabbed on Friday by a man who walked into a police station in the Paris commuter town.

