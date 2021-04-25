ADVISORY FRANCE-PROTEST/ANTISEMITISM---TIME APPROX

Protesters march in Paris as man who killed Jewish woman not to stand trial
Start: 25 Apr 2021 12:02 GMT
End: 25 Apr 2021 13:02 GMT
PARIS, FRANCE - Protesters march near the Eiffel Tower in Paris after France's Supreme Court upheld a ruling that the man who killed 65-year-old Jewish woman Sarah Halimi in her flat in 2017 will not stand trial. The court has ruled that the man, a heavy cannabis user, was under a "delirious fit" and so is not fit for trial.
