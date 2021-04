Sikh temple offers oxygen as coronavirus crisis overwhelms India

Start: 25 Apr 2021 08:10 GMT

End: 25 Apr 2021 08:15 GMT

EDITORS PLEASE NOTE: THIS EDIT CONTAINS GRAPHIC PICTURES

GHAZIABAD, INDIA - Sikh temple offers oxygen as coronavirus crisis overwhelms India

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: India

Topic: Disasters / Accidents

Audio: NATURAL WITH HINDI SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com