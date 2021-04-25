ADVISORY --FLASH--7057-IRAQ-FIRE/HOSPITAL-FAMILIES

Families of Baghdad hospital patients search site after fire
Start: 25 Apr 2021 03:25 GMT
End: 25 Apr 2021 03:28 GMT
BAGHDAD, IRAQ - At least 27 people were killed and 46 injured in a fire on Saturday at a hospital in southeastern Baghdad that had been equipped to house COVID-19 patients, medical sources at three nearby hospitals said.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NONE
DIGITAL: NONE
Source: REUTERS
Aspect Ratio:
Location: Iraq
Topic:
Audio: NATURAL/ARABIC
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com