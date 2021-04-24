Metz fail to stop visitors as PSG seal the victory

Paris Saint-Germain's 3-1 win over FC Metz on Saturday, was hard fought at the Stade Saint Symphorien. Metz wanted to continue adding points after a scoreless draw against Reims in their previous match. PSG were coming from consecutive wins against Saint-Étienne and RC Strasburg. Following today's result, Metz are in 10th place on the table and has 43 points while PSG sit in 1st with 72 points after 34 matches.

Les Parisiens started strong and were rewarded for their efforts, thanks to an early goal from Kylian Mbappe in the 4th minute. However, their celebrations were kept brief, as Fabien Centtonze equalised for Metz just before half-time to see out the first half 1-1.

PSG continued to pile on the pressure in the second and were rewarded, with Kylian Mbappe finding the net again at the 59 minute mark. However they weren't finished yet and Mauro Icardi made it 3-1 just before the final whistle with a final score of 3-1.

For Metz, Kevin N`Doram, Ibrahima Niane, Vagner, Pape Ndiaga Yade and Matthieu Udol, came on for Layvin Kurzawa, Pablo Sarabia, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe. PSG brought on Mitchel Bakker, Angel Di Maria, Mauro Icardi and Julian Draxler, to replace Layvin Kurzawa, Pablo Sarabia, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe.

There were bookings for Victorien Angban from Metz. For PSG, Marco Verratti, Kylian Mbappe, Layvin Kurzawa and Ander Herrera saw yellow.

Metz will next travel to Dijon FCO, while PSG will face RC Lens at home.