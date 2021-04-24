Jubilant Brest take all 3 points against ASSE, in a 2-1 win

ASSE on Saturday lost to Brest on a home defeat at the Stade Geoffroy Guichard. ASSE were looking to get back winning ways after losing 3-2 to Paris Saint-Germain in their previous fixture. Brest secured a point against RC Lens in their previous match. As the table looks today, ASSE and Brest are 14th, (39 points) and 13th, (40 points), spots respectively, after 34 matches.

ASSE started the first half well, with Wahbi Khazri finding the net at the 11 minute mark. The score at half time was 1-0.

Brest continued to apply pressure in the second and were rewarded, thanks to Gaetan Charbonnier finding the net at the 66 minute mark. However they weren't finished yet and Gaetan Charbonnier made it 2-1 at the 79 minute mark to make it 2-1.

For ASSE, Romain Hamouma, Kevin Monnet-Paquet, Charles Abi, Ryad Boudebouz and Sadio Sow, came on for Ronael Pierre-Gabriel, Gaetan Charbonnier, Irvin Cardona and Franck Honorat. Brest brought on Jean-Kevin Duverne, Jeremy Le Douaron, Hiang`a Mbock and Ludovic Baal for Ronael Pierre-Gabriel, Gaetan Charbonnier, Irvin Cardona and Franck Honorat.

There were bookings for Zaydou Youssouf and Mahdi Camara from ASSE. For Brest, Haris Belkebla saw yellow.

ASSE will play away against Montpellier, while Brest will face Nantes at home.